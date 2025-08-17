Mets' Tylor Megill dominant in latest rehab start
Starting rotation help is on the way for the New York Mets.
Right-hander Tylor Megill is making steady progress in his rehab and looks poised to rejoin the team soon enough.
Megill was placed on the injured list on June 17 due to a right elbow sprain, but has been impressing with his recent outings. After a scoreless 1.2-inning appearance with four strikeouts in High-A Brooklyn, the right-hander earned a promotion to Double-A Binghamton.
In his latest rehab start on Sunday, the right-hander looked in top form, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, no walks, and striking out an impressive nine batters.
Having thrown 55 pitches in his latest start with Double-A Binghamton, Megill will likely need one or two more rehab appearances before making his return to the majors.
Megill had been a steady presence before his injury, posting a 5-5 record with a 3.95 ERA across 68.1 innings. His return could be just what the Mets need to stabilize a rotation that has struggled to provide quality innings.
Outside of David Peterson, no Mets starter has pitched six innings in 58 straight games. This has forced heavy reliance on the bullpen, which has started to falter, contributing to the Mets losing 14 of their last 17 games.
With playoff pressure mounting, the Mets can’t afford to fall further behind. They currently hold a slim 1.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the third NL wild card spot, while trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by 5.5 games in the NL East.
To address their struggling pitching staff, the Mets recently moved Frankie Montas to the bullpen after continued struggles as a starter. In response, they promoted top prospect Nolan McLean, who made his major league debut yesterday and impressed as he stepped into the rotation, providing a much-needed boost.
Read More: New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean makes strong major league debut
Another rotation question mark is Clay Holmes, who’s set to start Sunday's series finale against the Seattle Mariners. Holmes has posted a 5.10 ERA over his last 10 appearances and has consistently failed to pitch deep into games; there’s been some outside speculation about potentially moving Holmes back to the bullpen, where he had been a career reliever before this season.
Megill’s return could give the Mets the flexibility to comfortably slot Holmes back into a relief role.
As the Mets look to stop their slide and stay in the postseason hunt, how Holmes performs tonight could influence the next round of roster moves. With Megill nearing a return and Nolan McLean already stepping in, the team may be entering a critical turning point. The coming days could define just how serious the Mets are about fixing their rotation.