Mets’ Francisco Lindor Nominated For Prestigious Award For 2nd Straight Year
New York Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor is having an MVP-caliber season on the field in 2024, but his impact off the field has been equally impressive.
For the second straight year, Lindor has been named the Mets’ nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, which honors the Major League player who best exemplifies baseball’s values of sportsmanship, community involvement, and team contribution. The award is decided by a vote from fans and media members. Last year’s recipient was New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
Lindor, 30, has been an active community leader since entering the majors in 2015. Before joining the Mets, he returned to his old grammar school in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, in 2017 and 2018, donating funds to restore the sports program and repair fields damaged by Hurricane Maria.
He also hosted a baseball clinic for 250 children on the newly renovated fields, along with other charitable endeavors to bring relief to those who were impacted by the storm. After Hurricane Fiona devastated his home island again in 2022, Lindor and his wife, Katia, partnered with Team Rubicon, donating $50,000 for relief efforts, which led to a matching donation from the Amazin' Mets Foundation.
Recently, Lindor spearheaded a campaign to provide backpacks for local students and took part in a beach cleanup at Wilderness Beach in Puerto Rico through partnerships with Players for the Planet and Rescate Playas Borinquen. He also launched "Smile Tuesdays," a monthly initiative promoting dental hygiene and healthy habits. One Tuesday each month, “Mr. Smile” invites 12 children to Citi Field to share his personal story about childhood insecurities with his teeth. The kids receive dental care tips and get to watch Mets batting practice and a game.
The Mets’ superstar has also advocated for greater inclusion in baseball. The morning after hitting a 414-foot home run on June 12, Lindor appeared in Times Square to pitch to New York-area kids as part of MLB’s PLAY BALL Weekend, a program aimed at increasing youth participation in baseball and softball, especially in underserved communities.
On the field, Lindor has embodied leadership and the core values of baseball. Since calling a team meeting after the Mets' 22-33 start, they have won 56 of their next 88 games, tying them for the third NL Wild Card spot. Lindor's play has been stellar on both sides of the ball, and as of Monday afternoon, he leads the National League with a 7.2 fWAR.
For Lindor, being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award carries extra special meaning due to his shared Puerto Rican heritage with Clemente. The Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder died in a plane crash in December 1972 while delivering earthquake relief supplies to Nicaragua. The Commissioner’s Award, which began in 1971 to honor philanthropic players, was renamed the Roberto Clemente Award in 1973 to pay tribute to Clemente’s legacy. It is considered MLB’s top humanitarian honor.
Fans can vote for the Roberto Clemente Award and read about all of the nominees’ off-field efforts at this link through the end of the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The fan vote counts as one of the ballots in the final decision, made by a blue-ribbon panel.