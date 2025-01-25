Mets' Francisco Lindor Offers Pete Alonso Free Agency Advice
Despite the New York Mets' offseason being a massive success (largely due to their signing of Juan Soto), the team's fanbase is still waiting with baited breath to see whether Pete Alonso will be returning to Queens.
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor doesn't know what playing for the Mets would be like without Alonso, as the Polar Bear was already entrenched in the middle of New York's lineup by the time Lindor was acquired from Cleveland in January 2021.
But when Lindor was asked whether he's surprised about Alonso not having signed yet during Amazin' Day on January 25, he offered an intriguing answer.
"Surprised? Well, I can't be surprised with somebody's decision, you know?" Lindor told reporters, including Gabriella Raucci of On NJ. "I mean, it's his decision. So Pete should maximize it. He should make the best decision for him and his family."
When asked if it would be strange not having Alonso on the Mets, Lindor added, "Pete has been here since I've been here, he has been here before me. So yeah, it would be different if he's somewhere else. Yeah, it would be different for sure. But I think he should take his time. I think he should make the best decision for himself and not feel like he's rushed into a decision, and I'm sure he will."
When asked about the sort of messages he said, "[I'm] thinking about you, I hope you're doing well," per SNY.
One would imagine that the Pete Alonso free agency sweepstakes will come to a close in the coming weeks.