Mets' Francisco Lindor passes Derek Jeter in career home runs
The New York Mets' unofficial captain just added to his already impressive Hall of Fame resume.
With his solo shot against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon, Francisco Lindor passed New York Yankees' legend Derek Jeter for career home runs by a shortstop. Lindor now sits alone at fourth all-time at the position with 261, trailing just Cal Ripken Jr. (431), Miguel Tejada (307), and Hanley Ramirez (271).
The home run came in the fifth inning against lefty Carson Palmquist, who gave Lindor an 89 mph four-seamer right down the heart of the plate, which he smoked into deep left field to put the Mets up 4-3. It was Lindor's third homer of the series against the Rockies, with the first two coming on Friday night from both sides of the plate.
The 31-year-old achieved the career milestone in just 5,675 at-bats, around half as many as Jeter (11,195). Lindor is well on his way to becoming one of the best to ever play the position, and with six years left on his contract, he will likely continue to break records in a Mets uniform.
123 of his career home runs came in New York, with the other 138 coming in Cleveland, where he spent the first six years of his 11-year career. Lindor is a four-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, and has earned two Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove; last season, he finished second in the NL MVP vote behind Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
In his career, Lindor is a .275 hitter with elite speed (195 stolen bases) and power. This season Lindor is slashing .283/.356/.494 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI. His record-breaking homer also moved him into 11th place all-time among Mets players, surpassing outfielder Kevin McReynolds. Pete Alonso, who hit his 237th home run on Sunday, is closing in on David Wright (242) and Daryl Strawberry (252) for most ever by a Met.
It feels like just a matter of time before New York makes Lindor the official captain of the team. But for now, Mets fans can celebrate this historic feat, moving past 'The Captain' of New York's other club.