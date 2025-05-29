Juan Soto explains 'big time' impact of Francisco Lindor Mets leadership act
Before the 2025 MLB season began, there was a push among New York Mets fans (and former players) to crown star shortstop Francisco Lindor as the franchise's next captain, a role that hasn't been officially held since the days of David Wright.
While Lindor was never officially named captain, there's no doubt that he's the team's leader, both on the field and in the clubhouse. His infectious personality, penchant for holding himself and his teammates accountable, and MVP-caliber play on the field make him someone his peers gravitate to.
Read more: Underrated Mets asset deemed 'easy call' to usurp starter, per insider
Not only does Lindor lead by example, but he has learned how to make a positive impact with his voice. This was conveyed in a May 29 article from The Athletic's Will Sammon, where Sammon discussed Lindor stopping by each of his Mets teammates’ lockers at the end of each series in order to check in on them and assess how they're feeling mentally.
SNY's X account made a post that featured several quotes from Mets players speaking about this leadership act from Lindor, as per Sammon's article. Juan Soto is quoted as saying, "I really respect that. He really cares about the guys. That’s huge for a team — to show a little love to every player and have them know that you always have their back, even if they have a bad day. It’s big time."
Southpaw pitcher Sean Manaea added, "It goes a long way in making people feel welcome. I’ve never seen it before. I can’t think of anyone I’ve played with that would do something like that. It’s very unique, special."
And when Lindor was asked why he decided to do this, he said, "For me, it is more instinctual. It’s like walking into my house and saying hello to my kids."
Lindor has got to be one of the most likable guys in the entire sport, both by fans and his peers.