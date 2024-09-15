Mets' Francisco Lindor Pulled Again With Injury Concern
New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor's return to the starting lineup was short-lived on Sunday.
After recording a leadoff bloop single and then playing the bottom of the first inning on defense, Lindor was pulled from action for the second time in three days with back discomfort.
Lindor did not look like himself while running to first base on his single, moving gingerly down the line as he reached the bag.
It did not take long for the Mets to remove their MVP candidate from the game and replace him with recently called up top prospect Luisangel Acuna.
Lindor was first forced out of Friday night's game after tweaking his back while rounding second base in the sixth inning. His injury was initially being called lower back soreness.
The Mets gave Lindor the day off on Saturday and he was unavailable off the bench. Following pre-game warmups, the shortstop was deemed healthy enough to re-enter the lineup on Sunday.
However, Lindor clearly did not look like himself in the first inning, and now there is likely some concern with his back still bothering him.
The Mets will be hoping that Lindor's back will not keep him out for too much longer, but the latest development certainly is a concerning sign.
Lindor has been the Mets' best player this season, slashing .271/.342/.494 with a .836 OPS, 31 home runs and 86 RBIs in 148 games.
Beyond Sunday, there are just 13 games in the regular season remaining and the Mets are fighting for a spot in the postseason. New York entered the day tied for the third and final Wild Card spot in the NL with the rival Atlanta Braves.
The Mets are trying to take two out of three games from the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, and are being forced to do so without Lindor.
Stay tuned for further updates.