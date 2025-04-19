Mets’ Francisco Lindor reacts to Juan Soto’s standing ovation
Last April, New York Mets fans gave Francisco Lindor a standing ovation during his first at-bat of a Friday night game at Citi Field, hoping to lift him out of a 5-for-51 slump. By season’s end, Lindor was the NL MVP runner-up and a catalyst behind the Mets' unlikely postseason run.
Fast forward a year, and the home crowd took a similar approach to help get another one of their superstars going offensively. Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets this offseason, entered Friday night’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals batting .221 with three home runs and seven RBIs through his first 19 games.
While those numbers are not as alarming as Lindor’s .098 start at the plate in 2024, Soto’s recent performances have been uncharacteristic. In Wednesday’s 4-3 loss, for example, he grounded into a rare unassisted double play with the bases loaded in the fifth inning and finished 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.
After an RBI triple by Tyrone Taylor cut the Cardinals’ lead in half during the fifth inning of Friday’s game, Soto stepped up to the plate with a chance to pick up Lindor, who was unable to drive in the tying run. The Citi Field crowd rose to its feet and gave Soto a standing ovation.
He delivered by ripping a 0-1 changeup to right field to even the score, snapping an 0-for-12 skid at the plate in the process.
New York went on to win, 5-4, after Lindor launched a no-doubter to right field in the ninth for his 250th career home run and his first walk-off in a Mets uniform. But despite getting to be the hero, Lindor took time to address another one of Friday’s highlights during his postgame press conference.
“The crowd is embracing Soto, and I love that they’re embracing him because he’s gonna be with us for a very long time,” Lindor said. "He’s a fantastic teammate and a fantastic player. I know at any point he’s going to make something happen. You kind of expect it, he’s that good…I’m glad he was able to come through today."
Soto, 26, finished 1-for-3 with that RBI single and a walk on Friday. As noted by SNY, it was the ninth game this season in which he had at least one hit and one walk, tying former Yankees teammate Aaron Judge for the most such games in the majors.
The lefty slugger told Mike Puma of the New York Post earlier this week that he has been pitched to differently this season without Judge batting behind him, which sparked some controversy. Soto finished third in AL MVP voting last year with 41 home runs and a .989 OPS in his lone season in The Bronx, with Judge winning the award for the second time in three seasons.
Although Soto is not yet putting up those MVP-caliber numbers with the red-hot Pete Alonso serving as his lineup protection, the Mets are still playing well. They enter the weekend holding sole possession of first place in the NL East and are tied for the third-best winning percentage in the National League (.650).