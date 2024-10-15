Mets' Francisco Lindor Surprisingly Snubbed as Gold Glove Finalist
The Gold Glove finalists in both the National League and the American League were announced by Rawlings Baseball on Tuesday and one particular player on the New York Mets was shockingly not included.
Superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, who's coming off his best season wearing a Mets uniform, was not named as a finalist for the Gold Glove Award in the National League.
The Mets' shortstop, who will most likely finish second in the NL MVP voting to Shohei Ohtani, was edged out by Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs, Ezequiel Tovar of the Colorado Rockies and Masyn Winn of the St. Louis Cardinals as a finalist. After not being named as an All-Star in the NL this season, Lindor is now being snubbed for the Gold Glove as well.
Even though Lindor had a great campaign offensively, his defense was just as good for the Mets during the regular season. The 30-year-old shortstop recorded 16 outs above average, which was ranked fourth in the NL and had a 7.8 fWAR, ranking second in the NL.
Lindor also recorded 358 assists during the regular season and only had 12 errors all season long so it comes as a major surprise that he is not a finalist for the award.
The Mets do have one finalist as Luis Severino is a candidate for the Gold Glove among NL pitchers: joining Cy Young candidates Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies and Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.
The winners of the award will be announced on November 3.