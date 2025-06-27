Inside The Mets

Mets' Griffin Canning suffers non-contact injury to left leg

The New York Mets' pitching depth took another hit as Griffin Canning left his start with the Atlanta Braves with a non-contact injury to his left leg.

Mike Phillips

Jun 15, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning (46) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
After seeing Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill land on the injured list this month, it looks as if Griffin Canning will be joining them with an injury that has the potential to be far more serious than either of the other starters.

Canning, who entered the day with a 7-3 record and 3.91 ERA in 15 starts, allowed one hit over the first 2.2 innings of tonight's game against the Atlanta Braves before Nick Allen hit a slow grounder to shortstop. After attempting to field the ball, Canning's left leg gave out on his way off the mound, causing him to collapse to the ground with Luis Torrens immediately signaling for the training staff to come out.

Canning was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was assisted off the field. Austin Warren, who was just promoted to the big league roster this afternoon, came on in relief to record the final out of the third inning for what should be another long bullpen day for a Mets' bullpen that can ill afford one.

Read More: Mets call up Austin Warren, option Jonathan Pintaro to Triple-A

Shortly after the injury, the Mets announced that Canning will undergo an MRI; it is currently reported as a left ankle injury.

An extended absence for Canning would put even more of a strain on the team's rotation depth. Sean Manaea is about a week away from a return to the team's rotation, but any additional injuries would likely require the Mets to push one of their younger prospects like Nolan McLean or Blade Tidwell into big league service.

The Mets have an off day coming up on Monday, which should allow them to avoid Canning's turn in the rotation until July 5th, when they will be facing the New York Yankees in the Subway Series. It remains unclear who would be in line to make that start if Manaea isn't ready to go at that point.

