Kodai Senga reveals preference for Mets future

Kodai Senga's three seasons with the New York Mets have been a rollercoaster, to say the least.

The Mets signed Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract in December of 2022, when Senga was still 29 years old. This came after he spent 11 seasons playing professional baseball for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league. Signing Senga proved to be one of the shrewdest moves of New York's offseason that year, as he produced a 12-7 record with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 166.1 innings pitched during the 2023 regular season.

Read more: Mets' top competition for Pete Alonso becoming clear

This success was enough to finish Senga second in voting for the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Award, and had the Mets convinced that he would be their ace for the foreseeable future. Fast forward to 2024, and Senga made one regular season start because of a right shoulder and then a calf injury, culminating in what was essentially a lost season.

Most expected Senga to return to his dominant rookie season form during the 2025 campaign, given that he entered the season healthy. And while Senga did start the season well, he suffered a hamstring strain in June that kept him sidelined for a month.

Jun 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) reacts after sustaining an injury during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Senga was a shell of himself upon returning from that injury, struggling to pitch late into games and becoming a liability down the stretch. Ultimately, New York sent him to the minor leagues to try to right the ship in early September, and he remained there for the rest of 2025.

Kodai Senga Admits Desire to Remain With Mets

Because of these 2025 struggles, many feel like it would be mutually beneficial for New York and for Senga for him to have a fresh start elsewhere. And several reporters have indicated that the Mets' front office would be willing (and perhaps even eager) to trade him this winter.

However, that doesn't mean Senga is keen to leave Queens. A November 30 article from Will Sammon of The Athletic indicated that Senga has told the Mets that he prefers to remain with the team rather than be traded.

Kodai Senga, a popular starting pitcher in the trade market, recently informed the Mets that he preferred to stay with the club as opposed to getting dealt elsewhere, league sources said. However he doesn't hold sole control over such decisions, of course. https://t.co/XpeHuMqIf1 — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 30, 2025

Of course, just because Senga doesn't want to get traded doesn't mean the Mets will adhere to his desires. But his wanting to remain with the team speaks volumes about how he views the organization.

Senga's contract gave him the option to reject the minor league assignment the Mets gave him last season. However, he accepted the demotion because he wanted to do what was best for the team. And this most recent report is in line with that, suggesting Senga's loyalties remain with New York.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles