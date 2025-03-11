Mets holding out hope for key reliever to be ready for Opening Day
The New York Mets finally got some good injury news on Monday, as Tim Healey reported that relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez threw live batting practice for the first time this spring.
Núñez has been working back from a right pronator injury since September 2024, when he got a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection and was shut down for the season. The injury dates back to last summer, when the 28-year-old spent time from July to August on the IL for the same injury; he pitched in just one game before finding himself back on the 15-day IL on August 23rd for forearm tightness in his right arm.
When manager Carlos Mendoza and the Mets originally announced the news of Núñez's injury, they couldn't rule out the possibility of surgery. The hope, though, was that Núñez would respond well to the injections and would help him to avoid surgery.
It seems that the injections were the correct path for Núñez, as he is now on track to return early in the season, if not before the season starts. Getting the electric right-hander back in the bullpen would certainly be a boost amid recent injury news across the roster, and especially among the pitching staff.
Mendoza hasn't offered a significant update on Núñez since January 25th, when he told the media that he had thrown "some bullpens" and "live BP down in the academy in the Dominican Republic." This update provided insight on Núñez's rehab progress and response to the injection, but Healey's report confirms that the pitcher will be back in action sooner rather than later.
In 2024, Núñez was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and one save in his 25 appearances. He had 48 strikeouts and only eight walks across 35 innings in what was his rookie season. Impressive in flashes, the 28-year-old can become a staple in the Mets' bullpen if he can consistently remain healthy.
Healey was clear that Núñez is in a "race against the clock to be ready for the start of the season," but added that "the Mets maintain it is possible." Núñez's progress will certainly be something to keep an eye on as Opening Day approaches.