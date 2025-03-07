Mets House NYC grand opening emulates vibes surrounding 2025 team
The hype before the New York Mets season begins is real and you can feel it in the streets of New York City.
On Friday, Mets House NYC opened in Union Square in Manhattan. Fans lined up beginning at 7 am to be a part of the grand opening of the new team store. Remember the Mets Clubhouse back in the day in the city and at the Roosevelt Field Mall?
Mets House is a modern-day Mets Clubhouse, but is mixed in with gear, memorabilia, events, activations, former players and live shows, like "The Mets Pod" and "Mets Daily" at the opening Friday.
The line was wrapped around the corner Friday morning as the first 50 fans awaiting were given a free pair of tickets to a 2025 Mets home game. The store will be doing the same thing on Saturday and Sunday morning.
Mets legends Dwight Gooden and Todd Zeile also showed up for the opening on Friday to greet fans. There was a gaming wall for MLB The Show, a "Mets Match Your Swing Experience" to check your batting stance or swing compared to Mets players and alumni as well as a Mini Mets Museum. They also have a live art experience from Juicebox, where fans can get their portraits drawn on a baseball from 3-5 pm on Friday and Saturday.
Juan Soto has brought a certain aura and swagger to a Mets franchise that is coming off a memorable season. Seeing the fans pack Mets House and buy gear, show up early and show up in numbers, is proof that the hoopla is serious. Mets fans are expecting a winner in 2025 and a club that will compete for many years to come.
Players like Soto and others have spoken about what Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen are building with this organization. They are investing, building and creating that family atmosphere that players have been speaking with such high regard about.
That atmosphere, vibe, aura and feeling can be felt in the Big Apple. The Mets and their fans are starving for a championship. They clearly are ready to show up to support this 2025 team.
This is the Mets House, not the Mets Clubhouse.
There's no more crying in the club.