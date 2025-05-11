Mets hurler Clay Holmes gets honest about free agency
It wasn't necessarily surprising to hear that the New York Mets were interested in acquiring free agent pitcher Clay Holmes this past offseason, as Holmes solidified himself as one of baseball's best relievers over his past few seasons spent with the New York Yankees.
However, when it came out that the Mets were interested in making Holmes a starting pitcher instead of keeping him as a reliever, this decision raised a lot of eyebrows.
That decision has turned out to be ingenious, as Holmes' transition from to the bullpen from the starting corps has been seamless. Through eight starts in 2025, Holmes currently has a 5-1 record, 2.74 ERA, and 44 strikeouts (42.2 innings pitched).
While one might imagine that this change in roles was part of Holmes' plans when he entered free agency at the end of 2024, an interview he did with USA Today's Bob Nightengale that was made into a May 9 article revealed that this wasn't the case.
“I definitely went into the offseason not expecting to be a starter,” Holmes told Nightengale in the article. “I mean, it wasn’t like the World Series ended and I went out seeking to be a starter. It was nothing I thought about.
“Then a couple of weeks later, my agent came to me and said there’s a couple of teams that are throwing out the idea, and were gauging my interest. I started thinking about it, and said, 'Hey, why not? Let’s see what’s out there,'" he continued.
One can't understate how great Holme has been for the Mets this season, which is another testament to New York's world-class pitching development under pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.