Mets 'showing interest' in trade for standout outfielder, per insider
While the New York Mets have looked like one of the most well-rounded teams in all of baseball to this point, this doesn't mean their roster is perfect.
Among the team's current deficiencies are left-handed relief pitching and outfield depth. More specifically, the Mets are short-handed in terms of impact players at center field.
The 2025 season began with Jose Siri and Tyrone Taylor platooning in center field before Siri suffered a fractured tibia after fouling a ball off his shin during an April 12 game, which is expected to keep him sidelined until mid-late June.
While Taylor has performed decently since taking over the starting job outright, there's still room for improvement. And one player the Mets have been linked to several times since the last offseason is Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
And in a May 11 article, USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed that the Mets are amping up their interest in Robert Jr.
"The Chicago White Sox finally are starting to get some inquiries on center fielder Luis Robert with the New York Mets recently among the teams checking in and showing interest. The White Sox are eying 23-year-old Mets starting prospect Blake Tidwell as part of a package in return," Nightengale wrote.
It's interesting to hear that Mets No. 15 overall prospect Blake Tidwell is on the White Sox's radar, as opposed to some of the organization's other top-rated pitching prospects.
Robert Jr. has struggled to start the season, hitting .186 with a .619 OPS and 5 home runs entering May 11. This is surely the reason why the trade market around him has been slow to this point.
However, Robert Jr. has proven in the past that he's an elite talent who could really round out the Mets' outfield for the rest of this season.