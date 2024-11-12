Mets Hurler Predicted to Sign With AL Playoff Team
After signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the New York Mets last offseason, Luis Severino produced a solid 11-7 record with a 3.91 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched in the 2024 regular season.
He then followed that up with a 3.24 ERA in 16.2 innings postseason innings pitched, which included him throwing 4.2 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2024 NLCS.
Severino signed a one-year contract before the season in hopes of showing that he's worth a longer-term, more lucrative deal with a good 2024 campaign — and that's exactly what he did.
Now Severino is looking to land that deal this winter. And in a November 11 article, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted that the Detroit Tigers would give it to him.
"Severino is the type of pitcher you would like to see stay healthy another year before making a multi-year commitment. But if you sign him for just a year—or to a deal that has an option for him to get back to the open market next winter—you could be left empty-handed next offseason if he's able to replicate his 2024 season," Kelly wrote.
"There's a lot to like about Severino, but he's not for the risk averse," he added before predicting Severino would sign a two-year, $38.5 million contract with the Tigers.
While this contract prediction is only for one year more than what Severino signed with New York before the 2024 season, it's for a significantly higher annual salary.
The Tigers made an unexpected run to the MLB playoffs last season, and now seem convinced that they're a few key pieces away from being World Series contenders. Perhaps they'll see Severino as a perfect fit.