Mets’ Hurler’s Wish to Face Former Team Deemed Unlikely
Back in June, New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino said he was, “A little bit [disappointed],” he wasn’t slated to face his former team the New York Yankees when the two clubs faced off in the Subway Series on June 25 and 26.
“But I will get another chance [in the Subway Series] after the All-Star break and, hopefully, I will use everything in my power to make that happen,” Severino added, per The New York Post.
Now the Subway Series’ second leg is less than a week away, with the Mets headed to Yankee Stadium next Tuesday and Wednesday.
But Severino’s wish isn’t likely to come true.
As The New York Post’s Mike Puma wrote in a July 17 article, “The Mets’ preference is to start two lefties against the Yankees — a tactic they employed in winning both Subway Series games last month at Citi Field.
“Luis Severino expressed disappointment he didn’t get to face his old team, the Yankees, in the last Subway Series and vowed to get a start for this one,” Puma continued. “The right-hander hasn’t been completely eliminated from Subway Series consideration, but it appears far more likely the Mets will deploy two lefties.”
Severino signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Mets this past offseason and has been one of their most consistent starters in 2024. The 30-year-old holds a 6-3 record with a 3.78 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 18 starts and 109.2 innings pitched.
The Dominican Republic product spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees, and he has been vocal about how much he enjoys his adopted home city, saying last week that, “I love New York, and this is the only place that I know.”
Perhaps Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will have a change of heart and decide to start Severino against his ex-club next week. But for now, it seems like they will roll with two left-handers instead.