Mets in play to sign Yankees star outfielder, per insider
When Juan Soto decided to sign with the New York Mets in free agency last offseason, there was a lot of intrigue about how the Yankees (who Soto played for during the 2024 season) would fill that void in their offense and outfield.
And the Yankees didn't waste time trying to do so, as they traded for former Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger just a few days after Soto's decision. However, while Bellinger has produced a solid season in the Bronx, an unexpected player has been the biggest and most pleasant surprise for Yankees fans.
Read more: Mets called top free agency destination for Japanese international ace
Before the 2025 campaign, 28-year-old outfielder Trent Grisham hadn't produced better than a .675 OPS since 2021, and he had never hit more than 17 home runs in an MLB season. However, Grisham has produced an .838 OPS and 30 home runs this season, thus being a key part in the Yankees atoning for Soto's absence.
Grisham avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the Yankees back in November of 2024, which means that he'll be an unrestricted free agent after this season ends. And given that he's producing a career year, there's no question he's going to make a lot of money this winter.
The only questions are which team is going to offer it to him, and where he'll end up at.
MLB Insider Sees New York Mets as Top Landing Spot for Trent Grisham
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman published a September 5 article that predicted which teams will be in play to sign the top 25 upcoming free agents this offseason. And when Grisham came up at the No. 21 spot, Heyman listed the Yankees, the Orioles, the Giants, and the Mets as his best potential fits.
It would be interesting to see whether David Stearns would be interested in signing Grisham. The team is likely going to have a vacancy in center field, given that Cedric Mullins (whom they traded for at this year's deadline) is also going to be a free agent and hasn't performed all that well since he came to New York.
With Brandon Nimmo manning left field and Soto in right, signing Grisham (who has been slightly below average as a defensive center fielder this season, according to Baseball Savant) in free agency would solidify the Mets' outfield as one of the best offensive units in baseball, assuming that Grisham's career-best 2025 season isn't a fluke.