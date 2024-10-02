Mets' Injured Star Cleared to Begin Baseball Activities
The New York Mets may have a reinforcement coming later in October.
Second baseman Jeff McNeil, who has been on the injured list since September 8 with a fractured right wrist, has been cleared to begin baseball activities; according to Mets' beat writer Anthony DiComo, the 32-year-old's latest X-ray showed improvement.
McNeil's 2024 season was a difficult one, as he slashed just .238/.308/.384 with 38 extra-base hits and a 97 wRC+. However, this was mostly the result of a miserable first half of the year; entering the All-Star break, the 2022 MLB batting champion was batting a mere .216 with an atrocious .590 OPS.
In sharp contrast, McNeil showed an impressive rejuvenation in the second half by hitting .289/.376/.547 with 12 doubles, seven home runs, 20 RBI, and a 156 wRC+. He came out of the All-Star break by hitting four home runs in his first five games, which helped lengthen New York's already impressive lineup; McNeil added three more long balls in August to compliment the return of his steady contact bat and notably improved plate discipline.
Despite DiComo's encouraging report on McNeil, however, there isn't any official timetable for him to return; additionally, there are two other factors for the Mets to consider.
The first is the fantastic play of Jose Iglesias; after McNeil's injury, the 34-year-old infielder compensated for that lost production by hitting a brilliant .388/.424/.463 with a 156 wRC+ to finish the regular season. With the outstanding play of Iglesias, McNeil might be in a bench role if he is able to return, but given how high the stakes are in the postseason, getting a player like McNeil as a depth piece is extremely valuable.
The second, of course, is that the Mets would need to make a deep playoff run for McNeil to even be available in the first place. However, New York certainly got off to a good start by defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series; one more win would send the Mets to the NLDS.
The Mets are playing inspired baseball at the right time, and if they can get an extra bat during the playoffs, they'd be in even better shape to beat any opponent that comes their way.