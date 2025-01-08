Mets Involved in Free Agency Pursuit of Ex-Yankees Outfielder
The New York Mets already made the biggest move of the MLB offseason (by far) when they signed former New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal, which is the largest contract in sports history.
Even mere hours before Soto's decision was announced, the common sentiment within the baseball industry was that Soto was going to return to the Yankees; if only because it's the Yankees, who always do everything in their power to keep their biggest superstars.
But Soto chose the Mets instead. And according to a January 7 X post from MassLive.com reporter Chris Cotillo, Soto might not be the only 2024 Yankees outfielder that the Mets could end up acquiring this offseason.
"Pirates are indeed hot after Alex Verdugo and are a team to watch there, as @ByRobertMurray reported. Other teams like Mets, Jays involved, too," Cotillo wrote.
While there's obviously no deal imminent between Alex Verdugo and the Mets, it's interesting to know that there's interest in him from New York's front office.
Verdugo chose a poor time to have the worst season of his MLB career. After signing a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Yankees in January 2024, Verdugo hit .233 with a .647 OPS during the 2024 regular season, which is a stark contrast compared to his career .742 OPS.
Despite this, Verdugo is still 28 years old and appears primed for a bounce-back campaign for whichever team decides to sign him.
Could another one of Soto's teammates in the Bronx (along with Clay Holmes) be joining him in Queens? There seems to be a chance.