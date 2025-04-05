Mets’ Jeff McNeil, Francisco Álvarez on cusp of rehab milestone
Two regulars absent from the New York Mets' lineup were set to take an important step in their recovery on Saturday, but it was pushed back for non-injury-related reasons.
According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, second baseman Jeff McNeil and catcher Francisco Álvarez were both scheduled to take batting practice on the field before Saturday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. That plan was ultimately scrapped due to inclement weather.
McNeil, 32, has been sidelined with a low-grade right oblique strain since March 13 and first resumed hitting off a tee last Friday. While he appears to be progressing in his recovery, Mendoza has not yet set a timetable for when McNeil will begin a rehab assignment.
“We gotta see a few days of him taking BP on the field and maybe facing some velo machine on the field before we can decide when he can start playing some games,” Mendoza said when asked specifically about McNeil.
Later in the presser, he clarified that while they could try to replicate that process indoors, taking batting practice outside brings a heightened level of intensity and feedback, which is necessary to assess McNeil’s readiness for game action.
Initial indications were that McNeil would be ready by mid-to-late April, but due to the tricky nature of oblique injuries, that is not set in stone. Álvarez, on the other hand, appears determined to return on the earlier side of his projected 6-to-8-week timetable.
The 23-year-old backstop underwent surgery in early March after suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. He took a positive step forward on Friday, taking batting practice in the cages and catching a bullpen from Kodai Senga. If all continues to go well with his rehab, he could potentially rejoin the team before the end of April.
Álvarez went through something similar in 2024, suffering a thumb injury in early April that required surgery and kept him out of the lineup until June 11. It took him a while to get going offensively following his return, but he finished the regular season on a high note, posting a 1.000 OPS with five home runs over his last 48 plate appearances.
McNeil's 2024 campaign was also shortened due to injury. After batting .238/.308/.384 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs through 129 games, the former NL batting champion fractured his right wrist on a hit-by-pitch in early September, which kept him out until the NLCS.
Last year, it was veteran utilityman Jose Iglesias filling in for the injured McNeil, but now those duties are shared by Luisangel Acuña and Brett Baty. In Álvarez's absence, Luis Torrens has stepped up as the Mets' primary starting catcher, while Hayden Senger serves as the backup.