Mets' Jose Iglesias Predicted to Join AL East Team on the Rise
On January 31, it was announced that the New York Mets signed infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year contract.
In a February 2 article, Mets on SI's John Sparaco wrote, "On paper, Madrigal looks like an obvious candidate to fill the utility role that Jose Iglesias occupied last season. Iglesias slashed .337/.381/.448 with four homers, 16 doubles, and 39 runs in 85 games with the Mets, producing a 3.1 bWAR—tied for second-highest on the team with Mark Vientos."
While the Mets have reportedly still not ruled out a reunion with Iglesias, adding Madrigal makes his prospects of returning to Queens increasingly unlikely. Losing Iglesias would be a tough blow for New York; not only because of his production on the field, but his charismatic personality and pop singer alter-ego (which is where the iconic "OMG" song stemmed from) made the Mets' clubhouse a fun-loving place that clearly contributed to their great run in the second half of last season.
In fact, Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos believes Iglesias deserved NL MVP over Shohei Ohtani because of his impact.
But Mets fans may have to accept that Iglesias won't be back in 2025. And in a February 3 article, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that he'd be joining the Boston Red Sox.
"Veteran Jose Iglesias could be the perfect stopgap to give Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer a bit more time in the minors to begin the 2025 season," Reuter wrote.
"The 35-year-old can easily shift into a utility role once one of those top prospects is ready to take over at second base, and he brings a positive clubhouse presence to a team looking to rebound from a disappointing year," he added after predicting Iglesias would be playing second base and hitting seventh in Boston's Opening Day lineup.
Iglesias suiting up for Boston in 2025 would not be ideal for the New York faithful. But regardless of where he ends up, the Mets should be thankful for everything he contributed to the team last season.