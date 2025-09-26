Mets' Juan Soto admits his 'love' for one aspect of ex-team
The New York Mets are headed into the most pivotal three games of their 2025 MLB regular season against the Miami Marlins.
New York is currently clinging to a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot, which means their playoff fate is in their own hands. It will be intriguing to see whether the Mets can finish this season on a strong note and show other opponents that this team can still be a force to be reckoned with once the playoffs begin.
Most believe that the Mets will only go as far as Juan Soto takes them. That has certainly been the case this season, as New York would simply not be in playoff contention if their $765 million man didn't produce perhaps the best season of his career to this point.
Given what Soto has done in the past, it's absurd to think that his first season in Queens could have set his new personal standard. But that's what a .927 OPS with 42 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases will do.
Juan Soto Shares What He Loves About San Diego Padres
Although Soto is still just 26 years old, the Mets are his fourth MLB team. He started his career with the Washington Nationals, was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022, spent a season and a half there, was traded to the New York Yankees before the 2024 campaign, and then signed with the Mets last offseason.
All indications are that Soto loved his time in San Diego, and his agent Scott Boras went on the record saying that Soto would not have been traded to the Yankees if late owner Peter Seidler hadn't passed. What's more, the two sides were in contract negotiations talks before Seidler's passing.
Soto has since moved on from the Padres. However, he still loves one aspect of that franchise, which he revealed during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.
When Soto was asked who has the best uniforms in baseball, he said, "For me, I love the City Connect from San Diego. That's gotta be my No. 1, that's my favorite one. I love it when I wear it," per an X post from BR Walk-Off.
Soto's stance will be polarizing, given that fans either seem to love or hate San Diego's colorful City Connect uniforms.
It's no surprise that Soto didn't say he loved the Mets' City Connect jerseys, because most agree those aren't easy on the eyes.