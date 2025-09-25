Insider gets honest about Jett Williams Mets promotion rumors
In what has been a bleak second half of the 2025 MLB season for the New York Mets, the biggest bright spot has been the performance of three rookie pitchers.
Of course, these rookies are Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat. All three of these guys have made their MLB debuts over the last two months, and all three have become pivotal pieces in the Mets' postseason hopes. McLean has already become New York's ace, and there's a chance that Tong and Sproat would be the two other starters after McLean took the ball in Game 1 of a three-game Wild Card series.
This was never the initial plan, as Tong and Sproat's promotions were the byproduct of every veteran Mets pitcher underperforming down the stretch. Yet, regardless of how these rookies perform in the weeks to come (given New York makes the postseason in the first place), they have created a lot of optimism about how the team's rotation will look in the future.
Those who follow the Mets' organization know that it isn't pitchers at the top of their prospect list. In fact, there are two position players in front of the three aforementioned pitchers in their 2025 prospect rankings: Carson Benge (No. 1 overall) and Jett Williams (No. 2 overall).
Williams was New York's top prospect in 2024 and has long been considered a future superstar. However, he still hasn't been given the chance to make his MLB debut. And given that he's a versatile player who could be deployed at multiple positions, many fans feel like he should be included on the Mets' postseason roster.
Insider Pours Cold Water on Potential Jett Williams Promotion
However, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman shut this idea down during a September 24 live stream with Bleacher Report, where he said, "[The Mets] have five or six second baseman that seem to ahead of [Luisangel Acuña], and I'm including Jett Williams.
"They've told me he's not coming up, so I guess we're not going to see Jett Williams. That to me seemed like an option. Now, he's only played in Triple-A for two weeks, so I kind of get it. Then again, Tong was in Triple-A for two weeks, and he is up as well," he added.
While Williams isn't on the Mets' 40-man roster, he could be added to the postseason roster to replace an injured player. Yet, Heyman's sentiment makes it sound like Mets fans won't see Williams in 2025.