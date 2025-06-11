Mets' Juan Soto cracks joke about verbal exchange with opposing pitcher
The New York Mets improved their NL-leading record to 43-24 after their 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals on June 10.
The Mets' only home run of the game came from the bat of Juan Soto, who blasted a 373-foot home run to left-center field off of Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore in the third inning.
As Soto was rounding the bases, it appeared that he and Gore were exchanging words with each other, presumably because Gore was frustrated about how Soto celebrated the home run. While the broadcast was more focused on Soto and therefore couldn't see what Gore was saying, the 26-year-old slugger was clearly speaking in his direction.
Soto was asked about this exchange when speaking with the media postgame, and decided to crack a joke in response.
"We were saying hi to each other. That's it," a seemingly sarcastic Soto said, per an X post from SNY. This caused the entire media around him to start laughing.
Soto is familiar with Gore, as he has more at-bats against him (12) than any other pitcher on the Nationals aside from one. While this was Soto's first home run against him, he does have 3 total hits to go along with 6 strikeouts.
If anything, Soto talking a little trash (or "saying hi", in his words) combined with this cheeky postgame response suggests that he might finally have his swagger back, which is further confirmed by how great Soto has been at the plate of late.
Soto will look to bring this same swagger into the Mets' June 11 game against Washington.