Mets' Juan Soto has turned his season around in this category
He has officially arrived for the New York Mets.
Superstar right fielder Juan Soto is putting up big numbers again this season, but there had been one achilles heel to his game since he joined the Mets.
Through the first 106 games of the 2025 campaign, Soto struggled immensely with runners in scoring position.
During this span, Soto hit just .185 with a .700 OPS and 37 RBI. However, he has since turned things around in this category.
In his last 25 games with runners in scoring position, Soto has produced a .400 batting average, a 1.156 OPS and 10 RBI. He has also reached base safely in his last 10 plate appearances with runners in scoring position.
This recent hot streak with runners in scoring position has improved Soto's slash line in these situations to .223/.391/.402 with a .793 OPS and 47 RBI.
Overall on the year, Soto is slashing .251/.389/.490 with a .879 OPS, 32 home runs, 79 RBI and a career-high 22 stolen bases in 131 games.
If Soto continues to come through in clutch situations, the Mets are going to be a very dangerous team down the stretch of the season.
On a Roll
Don't look now but the Mets have won 5 of their last 6 games and 8 of 11 overall dating back to August 16.
The Mets are fresh off a three-game sweep of the arch rival Philadelphia Phillies who they now only trail by four games in the NL East with 29 games left in the regular season.
Rookie starter Nolan McLean has been a godsend in the rotation, posting a 0.89 ERA in 20.2 innings and becoming the only Met to win his first three big-league starts.
McLean shutout the Phillies across eight innings on Wednesday night to lead the Mets to their series sweep.
Read More: Mets sweep Phillies behind Nolan McLean's historic night
The Mets will now host the rival Miami Marlins for a four-game set over Labor Day weekend.
Another rookie top prospect, Jonah Tong, will make his major league debut on Friday which will be the first start of his career. The Mets will be hoping that Tong endures similar success to McLean since his call-up.
Following the Marlins series, the Mets will face the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and Phillies in their first 10 games of September. The Mets currently lead the Reds by 4.5 games for the third and final NL wild card spot.