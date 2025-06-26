Mets' Juan Soto makes history after multi-home run game
It was the Juan Soto show at Citi Field on Wednesday.
The New York Mets finally defeated the Atlanta Braves for the first time this season; New York snapped their three-game slide with a 7-3 over Atlanta, picking up just their second win over their last 12 games.
But Soto was the bigger story on the night, as the outfielder seems to be in his first real hot streak for the Mets this season. The 26-year-old mashed two solo home runs against the Braves to bring his homer tally to a team-leading 19 this year. Soto has also strung together an excellent June for the Amazins' as he's batted .325 thus far with 10 home runs, 18 RBI, and an impressive 1.238 OPS.
The slugger also made history for the Mets. After his multi-home run game on Wednesday against the Braves, Soto now has 27 career multi-home run games; this is the most for any player in MLB history before turning 27, surpassing Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx.
Manager Carlos Mendoza spoke about what makes Soto such a dynamic player after Wednesday's game when he met with reporters.
"Just watching him go about his business day in and day out, how steady he is with his personality," Mendoza said. "The same guy that we saw early in the year when it seemed like the world was coming to an end because Juan Soto wasn't hitting and it's the same guy we're seeing right now."
After getting off to a slow start by his standards, as Mendoza alluded to, Soto has now seemed to finally be the hitter the Mets knew he was when they signed him to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal in the offseason.
For Soto, it does not matter how many long balls he hits, he just wants to help his new team win games.
"At the end of the day, we're trying to win games," Soto said after his multi-home run performance. "It doesn't matter if I hit two, three, ten homers; what I care is about winning the game. I hasn't been that good all, so we just have to try and keep going."
With a win over the Braves finally secured, the Mets now hope that Soto's red-hot June thus far can get them back on track to their winning ways.