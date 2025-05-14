Mets' Juan Soto makes World Baseball Classic announcement
New York Mets superstar Juan Soto will be taking his talents on another big stage in 2026.
On Wednesday, Soto announced that he will represent the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The outfielder, currently in the first year of a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal he signed with the Mets during the offseason, previously played for the Dominican Republic during the 2023 WBC and had a significant impact for his team during their tournament run.
In four games during the WBC, Soto collected five hits, including a home run and an RBI, and scored six runs, as well as posting an impressive 1.500 OPS. The 26-year-old also recorded an outfield assist against Nicaragua when he threw out Benjamin Alegria trying to score.
However, Soto and the Dominican Republic were ultimately eliminated in the first round of the WBC that year; they finished just 2-2 in their group (Pool D) with losses to Venezuela and Puerto Rico, both of whom advanced to the WBC Quarterfinals as the top two teams in their pool.
The four-time All-Star and World Series champion hinted at the possibility of playing in the WBC next year during spring training when he was seen chatting with Nelson Cruz, the general manager of the Dominican Republic. When Tim Healey of Newsday asked about Soto chances to play on one of baseball's biggest stages, Soto initially smiled and told Healey, "I might be," while also adding, "It's up to the boss," referring to Mets' owner Steve Cohen.
With Soto officially confirming his participation in the WBC next March, it sounds like he was given the OK by Cohen.
Despite this announcement from Soto, many Mets fans may have some reservations about their prized free agent acquisition's decision to play in the WBC next year. That is of course due to when they and the entire baseball world witnessed All-Star Edwin Díaz suffer a freak knee injury during the 2023 WBC while celebrating team Puerto Rico's win against the Dominican Republic.
It was revealed shortly after that Díaz suffered a complete tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee, which required surgery that sidelined him for all of 2023.
Even though the Mets witnessed the bad luck of losing their closer for an entire season due to injury, that apparently won't stop Soto from trying to deliver a championship for his home country of the Dominican Republic.