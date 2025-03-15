Mets superstar hints at suiting up for next year’s World Baseball Classic
After signing his record-setting $765 million contract with the New York Mets in the offseason, Juan Soto announced his dedication to bringing a World Series to Queens. But on Thursday, the 26-year-old may have hinted at another trophy he is interested in chasing.
As reported by Tim Healey of Newsday, Soto was spotted chatting with former teammate Nelson Cruz at the team’s Spring Training facility on Thursday. Cruz, now retired, is the general manager of the Dominican Republic’s national baseball team for next year’s much-anticipated World Baseball Classic.
The conversation is believed to have been about Soto’s potential inclusion on the team; of course, for a player as talented as Soto, a spot for him is a foregone conclusion. When it comes to the World Baseball Classic, the outfielder suggested with a smile that his participation will likely be decided by Mets’ owner Steve Cohen.
Soto previously represented the Dominican Republic in 2023 when he was a member of the San Diego Padres. He had a very Soto-esque statline during the tournament, slashing .400/.500/1.000 in four games with a pair of home runs; despite the plethora of talent on the squad, the Dominicans failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2023, finishing third in their pool.
The four-time All-Star has a strong relationship and history with Cruz, as they were teammates on both the Padres and DR's 2023 WBC team. Soto and Cruz also grew up just twenty minutes apart in their native country.
According to a report that surfaced earlier in February, Soto told a journalist from the Periodico Hoy Republica Dominicana that he is excited to once again ‘wear the flag of the Dominican Republic’ at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Despite the excitement surround the event, the Mets are highly wary of sending their players; in 2023, closer Edwin Diaz (representing Puerto Rico) tore his right patellar tendon and was lost for the entire MLB season. With that in mind, Mets fans will likely want Soto wrapped in bubble wrap before sending him to the global tournament, given the size of his contract and his importance to the future of the team.
The World Baseball Classic kicks off next year, with the Dominican Republic’s Pool D playing from March 6th to 11th, 2026 in Miami, Florida.