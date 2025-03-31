Inside The Mets

Mets' Juan Soto ranks top three in MLB jersey sales

First-year Met Juan Soto already ranks third in jersey sales across MLB.

Logan VanDine

Mar 28, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) watches the ball after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Just three games into his New York Mets tenure, superstar outfielder Juan Soto has already seen his popularity rise on his new team.

On Monday, MLB and MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI) jointly released the most popular jerseys sold across the league for the 2025 season, with Soto's jersey listed at No. 3. The two jerseys ahead of him should be no surprise, as they're Shohei Ohtani (No. 1) and Freddie Freeman (No. 2) of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rounding out the top five in sales is another Dodger in Mookie Betts (No. 5) and Soto's former New York Yankees teammate Aaron Judge (No. 5).

Francisco Lindor also made the top ten for the most popular jerseys in the league this season, with the sixth-most jerseys sold.

Despite it being the first time that Soto's jersey has cracked the top three in sales, his baseball accolades since making his major league debut in 2018 have quickly made him one of the most prolific hitters and most popular players in all of baseball. As Soto enters his eighth season in MLB and his first with the Mets after signing a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract during the offseason, the 26-year-old has slashed .285/.421/.533 with 202 career home runs, 594 RBI and an OPS of .954.

Soto is also a four-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger winner, and a World Series champion with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

With Soto being just 26 years old and in the first year of the lucrative contract he signed with the Mets, it's hard not to imagine his jersey continuing to get more popular in the years ahead. If the outfielder stays healthy and continues to slug home runs at a high rate, his popularity won't be going away anytime soon.

