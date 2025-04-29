Mets owner gets honest about Juan Soto's struggles
When the New York Mets signed superstar slugger Juan Soto to the biggest contract in sports history (15 years, $765 million) this past offseason, there was an unspoken expectation that he would immediately perform at an MVP-level and sustain that performance for at least the next decade.
That is yet to happen. Through the Mets' dominant 19-6 win over the Washington Nationals on April 28, Soto is hitting .257 with a .788 OPS, home runs, and 12 RBIs. While these are decent numbers, it's far from Soto's career average and even further than what Mets fans expected from him this year.
However, if there's one person who has a right to be frustrated with the Mets' $765 million man, it's owner Steve Cohen, as he's the one who forked up the money to pay Soto.
But Cohen conveyed his lack of concern about Soto's slow start during his April 28 appearance on The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.
"If you ask him, he'd probably say it's not going as what he hoped. That's not what the back of his baseball card would say," Cohen said of Soto. "But saying that, there's a lot of subtle things that he does that I really think matters. The way that he works the count, makes pitchers throw extra pitches, really matters.
"Then he gets on base, and Pete can drive him in. And so Pete is seeing better pitches. It's very subtle how that works, and you can't just look at it in a very narrow sense," he continued.
"And saying that, I'm not worried about Juan. He's singularly focused on baseball. He's a pure hitter. Let's have this discussion at the end of the year."
It sounds like Cohen expects Soto to turn things around soon, which seems inevitable given his track record.