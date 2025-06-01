Mets’ Kodai Senga extends dominant streak against Rockies
While the New York Mets have made a name for themselves this season with dominant starting pitching, pundits have wondered whether the team has a true ace.
Those pundits clearly haven't paid too much attention to the strong work Kodai Senga has delivered for the team this season, which continued on Saturday with a dominant effort against the Colorado Rockies.
After giving up a one-out homer in the first inning to Ezequiel Tovar, Senga locked in, retiring the next 17 Rockies to face him to get into the seventh inning with ease. Senga finished his day with a dominating performance, allowing just two hits and two runs while striking out seven to extend a remarkable streak.
In a run that dates back to June of 2023, Senga hasn't given up more than three runs in each of his past 28 starts, an impressive string of consistency from a starting pitcher. While it may be frustrating to see Senga's struggles to start a game, he usually locks in pretty quickly and gives the Mets a chance to win every time he toes the rubber.
Giving up two earned runs today actually caused Senga's ERA to raise to 1.60, which is the lowest among the Mets' starters and would rank third in the league if he had enough innings to qualify for the leaderboard. The Mets have gone 7-4 in games Senga has started this season and he has benefitted from getting an extra day of rest each time through the rotation.
Read More: Mets provide updates on rehabbing starting pitchers
Fans have been clamoring for the Mets to trade for an ace for a while, but Senga's performance shows that they already have one on their staff. The Mets have Senga under contract through the 2027 season, making him an important part of their long term plans.