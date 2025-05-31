Mets manager provides update on rehabbing starting pitchers
The New York Mets have been down three starting pitchers through the first two months of the season, but according to manager Carlos Mendoza, his guys are all making strides toward a return.
Paul Blackburn (knee) will start for the Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, Frankie Montas (lat) will get his third rehab start on Tuesday, and Sean Manaea (oblique) will throw a second BP on Monday.
As expected, Blackburn will join the rotation as a sixth starter during their upcoming West Coast trip. The Mets will play their second series against the Dodgers and Rockies before hosting the Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays. During this stretch, they will play 14 games in 15 days, with Blackburn's availability providing valuable relief for the other starters, particularly Kodai Senga and Clay Holmes.
Read More: New York Mets make a decision on pitcher Paul Blackburn
Montas tossed his second rehab outing of the season on Thursday for New York’s High-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones. The right-hander showed slight improvement from his first start, going three innings with two hits, two earned runs, and three walks while striking out three. In his first start last Saturday, Montas went just 1.1 innings and threw 37 pitches.
Read More: Frankie Montas improves during second rehab start for Mets
If the jump in usage from his first to second start is any indication, Montas will likely have a longer leash on Tuesday and will be able to demonstrate his ability in an extended outing for the first time in the Mets organization. The 32-year-old vet signed a two-year, $34-million contract this offseason but was shut down early in spring training after suffering a high-grade lat strain.
Manaea faced live batters on Thursday for the first time since his injury in February. According to Mendoza, his session "went well," and he is expected to throw again on Monday before beginning a rehab assignment.
Mendoza added that Manaea will be ramping up in Monday's session, simulating two innings in an "up-and-down" after throwing just 20 pitches in one simulated inning on Thursday. When asked about next steps, Mendoza indicated that the southpaw could throw another live BP, but didn't establish a clear plan.
Read More: Mets' Sean Manaea on track for early June rehab assignment
The Mets' pitching staff has fared well this season despite the injuries to Blackburn, Montas, and Manaea, holding a league-best 2.86 ERA. Their returns will likely force some difficult personnel decisions, but should provide a considerable boost to the rotation.