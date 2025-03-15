Mets' Kodai Senga makes assertion about readiness for Opening Day
The health and stability of starting pitcher Kodai Senga will be one of the main focuses of the New York Mets, with Opening Day now less than two weeks away.
After missing all but one start during the 2024 season with a moderate posterior capsule strain and a high-grade calf strain, the Mets have prioritized keeping Senga healthy this spring. New York's rotation is already down two starters entering the regular season, so they would love nothing more than seeing the righty pitch with the similar success he had during his first MLB season in 2023.
On Friday, Senga met with reporters after his start against the St. Louis Cardinals; when he was asked about his readiness for the beginning of the regular season for the Mets, he was very candid in his response.
"I have a growing understanding of where my body is and what I can and cannot do at this point. Within the next two weeks, I hope to fix those and hit Opening Day," Senga said.
Senga is looking to be a major contributor to the Mets' pitching rotation after a lost 2024 season. He missed the first five months of the regular season with the aforementioned moderate posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder. After making his season debut against the Atlanta Braves on July 26, the 32-year-old left his start prematurely after suffering that high-grade calf strain, which landed him back on the injured list for the rest of the regular season.
Senga did, however, return for the postseason for the Mets last season. Unfortunately, he wasn't effective; in his three appearances, Senga posted a 12.60 ERA with just five strikeouts to an alarming seven walks across five innings pitched.
Manager Carlos Mendoza also expressed the importance of having Senga healthy for the 2025 campaign when he spoke with reporters after Friday's game.
"We know what it means to this team and to this rotation. Everyone saw it in 2023. That's what we're looking for here, to have a healthy Senga," Mendoza said. "If he's healthy, he's an ace, we need that; we're gonna need him, right now, everything is trending in the right direction."
In his two spring outings thus far, Senga has tossed 5.1 innings with a 3.38 ERA, three punchouts, and no free passes while scattering nine hits. His latest outing on Friday against the Redbirds wasn't his sharpest, however, with Mendoza admitting he didn't have "his best stuff." In 3.1 innings of work, Senga allowed two runs on seven hits, including a home run, while striking out just one batter.
Even though Senga wasn't quite as sharp on the mound in his second start of the spring, the health of the right-hander seems to be of utmost importance for the Mets at this point. The team is already going into the regular season with two injuries in their rotation, and they can't afford to lose another arm.