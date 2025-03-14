New York Mets name Clay Holmes as Opening Day starter in surprise move
The New York Mets have officially named their 2025 Opening Day starter—one that no one could have predicted heading into the offseason.
Before Friday’s spring training game in Port St. Lucie, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that right-hander Clay Holmes will take the mound against the Houston Astros on March 27. Holmes, a former All-Star closer, will become the 31st different Opening Day starter in Mets history.
“He earned it. We like what we’re seeing,” Mendoza said, acknowledging that Holmes’ spring performance is still a small sample size. “He put himself in a really good position, showed up here early in camp. He was ahead of everyone. But again, I think it’s more the way he’s looked so far making that transition, and we’re comfortable with him going into Opening Day.”
Earlier in camp, the Mets lost two key starters to injury. On Feb. 17, right-hander Frankie Montas was shut down with a high-grade lat strain, which is expected to sideline him for 6 to 8 weeks. A week later, left-hander Sean Manaea, the team’s de facto ace from the 2024 season, was shut down with a right oblique strain.
While Manaea’s injury is not considered long-term and he has recently resumed throwing, he is still expected to begin the regular season on the injured list. That leaves the Mets with three major question marks at the top of the rotation: Kodai Senga (coming off an injury-plagued 2024), David Peterson (who posted a 2.90 ERA against a 4.59 expected ERA last year), and Holmes, who has not started a game since 2018.
Holmes, who turns 32 on Opening Day, joined the Mets this offseason on a three-year, $38 million deal (with an opt-out after 2026). After six years as a reliever and two All-Star appearances with the New York Yankees, he moved across town with the intent of returning to a starting role.
Drafted as a starter by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011, Holmes progressed through the minors in that role. He made 114 starts in the minors and four additional big-league starts with the Pirates as a rookie in 2018 before transitioning to the bullpen full-time.
Holmes’ breakout came after being traded to the Yankees in July 2021. Over three and a half seasons in the Bronx, the 6-foot-5 right-hander posted a 2.69 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, recording 74 saves. However, he lost the closer role in August 2024 and finished last season with an MLB-high 13 blown saves.
The longtime reliever's combination of a strong pitch arsenal and impressive durability made him an attractive starting pitching candidate for multiple teams this winter. Holmes also developed a “kick change,” a pitch that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns believes has the potential to be a plus offering.
So far this spring, the results have been promising. In three starts, Holmes has posted a 0.62 WHIP over 9.2 scoreless innings, with 13 strikeouts and four walks.
If healthy, Senga and Peterson will likely start Games 2 and 3 against the Astros, though Mendoza indicated that he has not yet decided how the rest of the rotation will line up. Griffin Canning, Paul Blackburn, and Tylor Megill are currently competing for the final starting spots.