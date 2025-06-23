Mets' Kodai Senga reveals injury update, next steps for return
On June 22, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided an encouraging injury update on ace pitcher Kodai Senga, who suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain while he was pitching during New York's June 12 game against the Washington Nationals.
"He is — he's throwing," Mendoza said when asked if Senga "is throwing or doing anything at the moment," per an article from Garrett Stepien of SNY.
"That's a good thing that, even right after the injury, he was able to keep the arm moving. So, yeah, I think he's playing catch. I'll see him [Monday] and have more info there. But, yeah, I was told that he's throwing," Mendoza added.
This was clearly a positive update, because the initial sentiment about when Senga might return was that he would likely miss at least five weeks, which might mean that he couldn't return until after the MLB All-Star Break. And while that still might be the case, Senga made it clear that he's on the road to recovery when speaking with the media on June 23.
"Yeah, I feel great. I'm recovering really well," Senga said through his interpreter when asked about his injury, per an X post from SNY.
Senga was then asked about potential next steps for making his return and added, "[I] just need to get checked in with the trainers first, but if everything checks out, I'll be playing catch off the mound, throwing at a decent intensity. And then after that, I just need to be able to run hard and make cuts, and stuff like that."
Therefore, if Senga continues to avoid any setbacks, it sounds like he's still on track to return around next month's All-Star break.