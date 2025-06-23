Expert claims Mets 'desperate' for this trade deadline acquisition
The New York Mets' starting pitching staff looks less intimidating than it did about a month ago. This is owed to Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill being sidelined due to injuries, along with Griffin Canning having struggled in some recent starts.
While Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are on the cusp of returning, it still seems like New York might be one elite starter away from being a true threat to win the World Series. This is the sentiment that Bleacher Report MLB expert Tim Kelly shared in a June 23 article where he declared that the Mets' 'Most Desperate Trade-Deadline Need' is a frontline starting pitcher.
"This is a team clearly in need of another front-line arm, particularly with both Megill and Kodai Senga currently on the IL," Kelly wrote. "Senga, Holmes and David Peterson can all start in the postseason, but the Mets would benefit from adding another arm that could take the ball in Game 1 or 2 of a playoff series. That's even when you factor in the returns of Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, which seem likely to happen before the All-Star break.
"Freddy Peralta would fit the bill, and he would be reuniting with Stearns from their time in Milwaukee. But are the Brewers going to trade their most accomplished starter while they are in the thick of the NL wild-card race?" Kelly continued.
"With Senga's injury history and Holmes pitching more innings than he ever has, though, it's obvious the Mets need another arm to make a second straight deep playoff run."
Many would argue that Manaea could certainly be that fourth playoff starter, especially given what he accomplished in Queens last season. But Kelly doesn't seem to share that sentiment.