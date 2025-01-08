Mets Legend David Wright Shares Honest Thoughts About Pete Alonso's Future
New York Mets legendary third baseman David Wright spoke via zoom on Wednesday following the announcement that he will have his No. 5 jersey retired and enter the franchise's Hall of Fame on July 19.
During this virtual press conference, Wright expressed his gratitude to the Mets and reflected on his special career, as well as his post playing career.
Wright spent his entire professional career with the Mets from getting drafted in 2001 to retiring in 2018. Like Wright, free agent first baseman Pete Alonso has also been with the Mets for his entire career thus far, so naturally Wright was asked about the Polar Bear's future.
"It's a different feeling when you're drafted, developed, and playing for the team that gave you your first opportunity," Wright said. "There's a little more - maybe a lot more - pride when you put that jersey on every night. And I hope he remembers that and doesn't lose sight of that.
"With that being said, I've never, ever faulted a player for maximizing his earning potential and going to try to make a great living for him and his family. I can't fault him for that."
Unlike Alonso, Wright never reached free agency during his time with the Mets. The now 42-year-old signed an eight-year, $138 million contract extension with the Mets ahead of the 2013 season, which bought out his final year of arbitration.
The Mets tried taking a similar route with Alonso in 2023 when the power-hitting first baseman reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension from then GM Billy Eppler.
The Mets and Alonso have mutual interest in reuniting, but are still apart in terms of years. Alonso remains on the free agent market, but the Mets appear to be the best fit.
Wright went on to share how Chipper Jones of the Atlanta Braves and cross-town rival Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees, who also spent their entire careers with one team, influenced his decision to do so.
"But at the same time, I remember what hit home big time for me was we were in Atlanta towards the end of Chipper's tenure," Wright said. "And seeing Chipper's emotion and his words having spent his entire career in Atlanta certainly hit home for me, and obviously playing across town from Derek [Jeter], seeing how much that meant to him.
"I certainly learned a lot from them, learned a lot from afar just kind of following them. What they would say, how they would act, and how much it meant to them to put the same uniform on their entire career. I think that that should certainly be a consideration -- hopefully is a consideration to Pete -- when he's looking for his next team or coming back to New York."
Should Alonso stick around in Queens, he is just 27 home runs away from becoming the all-time leader in Mets history. Alonso's 226 homers are the most in the National League since he entered the league in 2019 and Darryl Strawberry currently holds the franchise's record with 252.
Wright's number retirement and Mets Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 19 before the team's 4:10 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Wright will join Tom Seaver as the only two Mets players to have both honors occur on the same day.
Time will tell whether Alonso decides to take the same path as Wright and stay with the Mets for his entire career. But if this ultimately proves to be the case, Alonso will certainly have a strong chance at finishing as one of the best sluggers to ever wear a Mets uniform.
