Mets legend Jose Reyes takes bold stance on 2025 starting rotation
The New York Mets' pitching rotation heading into the 2025 season will have a lot more questions than answers as Opening Day nears.
Newly signed starter Frankie Montas will not throw for 6-8 weeks after suffering a high-grade lat strain at the start of spring training, and lefty Sean Manaea is also expected to miss Opening Day after suffering a right oblique strain.
Former Mets starter Jose Quintana was considered a logical option to fill the voids left by Montas and Manaea. But after the lefty signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York's rotation will be put to the test early on to begin the year.
However, the Mets are expected to have a healthy Kodai Senga and David Peterson to begin the year. With both starters having a history with injuries, Mets legend Jose Reyes needs to see big things out of them.
Speaking on Monday's episode of Baseball Night in New York on SNY, Reyes believes that Senga and Peterson need to make at least 30 starts in 2025 if the Mets want to return to the postseason.
"They need Senga and Peterson to get 30 starts at least...each if they can go to the next level," Reyes said. "If they get hurt again, it's going to be tough for them because I feel like they don't have a true number one. I know they did it last year and they almost made it to the World Series, but it was last year. In baseball, you never know what's going to happen, but I think if those two guys stay healthy, they got something there."
2024 was a lost year for Senga, as he missed all but one start during the regular season. The righty suffered a moderate posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder, which sidelined him for the first four months of the season. After making his return against the Atlanta Braves on July 26, Senga sustained a high-grade calf strain during his outing, forcing him back on the injured list.
Despite returning in the postseason, Senga struggled mightily as he posted a 12.60 ERA in three appearances, with just four strikeouts and an alarming seven walks across five innings.
As for Peterson, the lefty missed the first two months of the 2024 campaign after undergoing hip surgery during the offseason. But once he made his return, Peterson had a career year. In 21 starts, the former first-round selection went 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA, 101 strikeouts, and a 1.29 WHIP across 121 innings. He also recorded his first career save in the Mets' Game 3 clinching win in the NL Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Luckily for the Mets, both starters put together impressive spring training debuts against the Miami Marlins on Monday. Senga pitched two scoreless innings against Miami, scattering just two hits and struck out two batters. Peterson was also very sharp as he tossed three scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out five.
In what were important spring debuts for the two hurlers, the Mets are now hoping that both Senga and Peterson can remain healthy and consistent throughout all of 2025.