Mets reach agreements with these players to avoid arbitration

The New York Mets had seven players who were arbitration-eligible this offseason.

Per multiple reports, the Mets agreed to terms with the following players to avoid arbitration on Thursday:

David Peterson: $8.1 million

Tylor Megill: $2.5 million

Reed Garrett: $1.3 million

Huascar Brazoban: $1.05 million

Francisco Alvarez: $2.4 million

Luis Torrens: $2.275 million

Tyrone Taylor: $3.8 million (agreed in November)

Heading into their final year of arbitration are Peterson, Torrens and Taylor who will all be free agents after the season ends. Megill is in his second year of arbitration, and Alvarez, Brazoban and Garrett are in their first.

