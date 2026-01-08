Mets reach agreements with these players to avoid arbitration
In this story:
The New York Mets had seven players who were arbitration-eligible this offseason.
Per multiple reports, the Mets agreed to terms with the following players to avoid arbitration on Thursday:
David Peterson: $8.1 million
Tylor Megill: $2.5 million
Reed Garrett: $1.3 million
Huascar Brazoban: $1.05 million
Francisco Alvarez: $2.4 million
Luis Torrens: $2.275 million
Tyrone Taylor: $3.8 million (agreed in November)
Heading into their final year of arbitration are Peterson, Torrens and Taylor who will all be free agents after the season ends. Megill is in his second year of arbitration, and Alvarez, Brazoban and Garrett are in their first.
Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.Follow ragazzoreport