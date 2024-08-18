Mets Legend Makes Bold Declaration About New York Bidding War For Top Free Agent
Dwight Gooden has allegiance to both of New York's MLB teams.
"Doc" pitched for the Mets from 1984 to 1994. During that time, he won the 1984 NL Rookie of the Year award, the 1985 NL Cy Young award, made four All-Star teams, and was part of the Mets' 1986 World Series winning team.
Gooden also pitched for the Yankees in the 1996, 1997, and 2000 seasons, winning World Series championships in 1996 and 2000.
Despite Doc winning a World Series ring with both New York teams, he is most remembered as a Met. Although he didn't let any potential biases affect how he views the impending free agency of current Yankees slugger Juan Soto.
"Me, personally, I don’t see it [happening]. I think the only way — and this is just my opinion — but the only way the Mets really go after Soto is if the Yanks can’t sign him,” Gooden said at the Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on Saturday, per the New York Post. “Then, I do think the Mets will step in and go after him. But normally, you don’t ever see the two teams going after the same guy.
“But if you’re trying to win, and you’re interested in Soto, ya gotta put all the friendship and personal stuff aside and do what you gotta do to make your team better," Gooden added.
Soto is playing in his first season with the Yankees after being traded from the San Diego Padres in December. The 25-year-old is firmly in the AL MVP conversation, hitting .302 with 34 home runs, 87 RBI, and a 1.038 OPS.
Soto will become a free agent at season's end. As of right now, the Mets and Yankees are considered the two teams most likely to sign him.
“He’s legit. If I’m starting a franchise, I’m not saying I’d give him whatever he wants, but I’m making him very happy for the next 10 years and [would] build my team around him,” Gooden said of Soto.
Regardless of where he signs, Soto's impending free agency will drastically alter New York's baseball landscape.