Mets legend Ron Darling predicts a breakout 2025 season for Pete Alonso
When the New York Mets and Pete Alonso finally agreed on a two-year, $54 million deal, their lineup was solidified as one of the best in all of baseball.
With the addition of superstar outfielder Juan Soto to go with a lineup that already includes the likes of Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Vientos to name a few, there are certainly high expectations from the Mets on offense this season. Even after a middling offensive season by his standards in 2024 that resulted in a slow free-agent market for Alonso, he was still productive overall (34 home runs) and an integral part of the team's success, which included a postseason run to the NLCS.
Assuming the 2024 season is Alonso's production floor, it's reasonable to expect him to rebound in 2025. That is the thought process of Mets legend and SNY color commentator Ron Darling, who is predicting a major bounce-back and record-breaking season from the Polar Bear.
"He's going to have Lindor and Soto on base seemingly every time he comes up...this could be a record-breaking year for him," Darling said on Tuesday's episode of MLB Network's Hot Stove. "Maybe he drives in 150 runs this year and kind of erases the season he had last year. Solid season, but not his best."
Alonso's home run (34) and RBI (88) totals, while still solid, were the lowest he put up in a full 162-game season of his career. But if he can return to his regular production levels, Darling's bold prediction of Alonso potentially driving 150 runs could be a legitimate possibility with the addition of Soto.
Lindor and Soto are expected to be the one-two punch in the Amazins' lineup this year; with Lindor thriving as the leadoff hitter and with Soto's top-tier plate discipline, Alonso could end up having more RBI opportunities this season than he's ever had before.
When Lindor took over as the Mets' leadoff hitter on May 18, he had an on-base percentage of .374 during that stretch. As for Soto, he drew 129 walks last season in his lone year with the New York Yankees; his walk total and .419 on-base percentage both ranked second in the major leagues.
If Soto continues to show his incredible plate discipline and Lindor builds off the MVP-caliber performance he produced on offense as the leadoff hitter, Alonso could certainly be in for a record-breaking 2025 season. One of those potential record-setting moments could be becoming the Mets' all-time leader in home runs, as he's just 27 long balls away from surpassing current leader Darryl Strawberry.