Pete Alonso sends 2-word verdict on Mets' Juan Soto signing
Despite all the massive moves the Los Angeles Dodgers made in free agency this winter, the offseason's biggest splash still belongs to the New York Mets, with they signed superstar slugger Juan Soto a 15-year, $765 million deal.
And the Mets didn't rest on their laurels after this franchise-altering acquisition, as they also re-signed Pete Alonso to solidify their lineup as one of the very best in baseball.
When speaking with the media on February 16, Soto discussed Alonso's potential return being a factor in his wanting to join New York.
"A lot of times," Soto responded when asked how much Alonso's came name up during free agency conversations with the Mets, per SNY. "We're trying to make sure that we have the cover of Pete. He's one of the best pure power hitters in the league, so we're trying to have some of that protection.
"Whenever we have that lineup, I know with him we're going to have big depth. Definitely it's great to have him over here and it's a huge piece for the team," Soto continued.
It was Alonso's turn to speak with the media on February 17, and he got honest about his thoughts on the team signing Soto.
"I'm stoked," Alonso said his excitement about Soto being his teammate, per SNY.
"Obviously, we all know Juan is a phenomenal player, and he definitely makes us better. No matter where he would have ended up, he would have made any team better. But I'm just really thankful that he ended up with us because it seems like any time you play Juan Soto, he has a big hit, or takes someone up top, or makes a game-changing play.
"He's definitely a stud and we're so happy to have him, for sure," Alonso continued.
Alonso is surely speaking for all Mets fans with this sentiment about Soto.