Mets' Legend Sends Clear Message About Fan Base's Profane Chant
Tell us how you really feel, Keith Hernandez.
The New York Mets' legendary World Series winning first baseman, turned team broadcaster, made it clear that he's not a fan of the "LFGM" chant.
During New York's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at PNC Park, SNY cameras flipped to a Mets fan holding up the "OMG" sign, which is the new latino pop hit song from infielder Jose Iglesias. Hernandez then shared his thoughts on what he thinks about another popular mantra from the Mets' fan base.
“As long as they, on the other one, don’t add on the F,” Hernandez said. “I don’t like the F.”
Hernandez has had some experiences where fans have asked him to write LFGM on an autograph to which he has refused.
“I’ve had people ask me, something to sign, and, ‘Would you mind putting LF…?’ I say, ‘No, no. I don’t do that,” Hernandez said. “Very, very grotesque.”
The LFGM chant started back in 2019 when Mets superstar first baseman Pete Alonso began saying it during the team's resurgent run down the stretch of the season. After a horrid start to that campaign, the Mets roared back in the second-half, but just missed out on an NL Wild Card spot.
The Mets' usual chant is LGM, which has become a popular hashtag on X/Twitter over the course of the past decade. But Alonso altered it a little by adding the F to it, and a lot of young fans love it.
Hernandez, however, does not and he has made that abundantly clear.