Mets Legend Sends Pete Alonso Clear Message About Free Agency Decision
David Wright is one of the most beloved New York Mets players in franchise history.
"Captain America" spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Mets. During that time, he was a seven-time MLB All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner playing third base, a two-time Silver Slugger award winner, and is the franchise's all-time leader in numerous offensive stats like At Bats, Hits, RBIs, Doubles, and Walks.
Wright retired from baseball at the end of the 2018 season. While he has kept a relatively low profile since that point, he made an August 26 appearance on SNY's "Mets Off Day Live" broadcast alongside former teammate Daniel Murphy to discuss all things Mets.
The topic of current Mets slugger Pete Alonso's free agency came up during the show. This prompted Wright to discuss the prospect of being a free agent and speak out about Alonso's impending decision.
"I will warn — and this doesn't go out to for Pete, it just goes out for free agents in general — that a lot of times, the grass isn't greener elsewhere," Wright said.
When asked what he thinks is going through Alonso's mind as it pertains to free agency, Wright said, "I would personally not enjoy playing that last year out of a contract... But guys are built different than me.
"I want Pete to do what's best for him and his family," Wright continued. "I mean, selfishly, I bleed orange and blue, so I want what's best for the organization. But that doesn't stop me from rooting for certain individuals."
Ultimately, Wright is just like the rest of Mets fans who are trying to remain optimistic while Alonso's impending free agency gets closer and closer.