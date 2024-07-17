Mets Linked to AL All-Star Hurler in Trade Deadline Talks
The New York Mets’ impressive string of success before the MLB All-Star break has turned them into likely buyers at this year’s trade deadline, and they have now entered the sweepstakes for one of the best players available.
The New York Post’s Mark Sanchez has tabbed elite Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet as a potential trade target for the Mets. Crochet, who is 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA on the season, currently leads the majors with 150 strikeouts in 107.1 innings pitched.
While the 25-year-old southpaw started his White Sox career as a reliever, he has blossomed into a dominant force in their starting rotation this season. However, considering the Mets’ current logjam of starting pitchers, Crochet would likely be of better use for them out of the bullpen down the stretch due to his innings limit and New York's bullpen struggles.
Crochet pitched the fourth inning for the American League during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game. He started the frame by getting Brewers' slugger Christian Yelich to ground out then conceded a single to Phillies' infielder Alec Bohm (who has 8 career home runs against the Mets), struck out the Dodgers' Teoscar Hérnandez, then got Padres' infielder Jurickson Profar to ground out.
It was a great showcase for Crochet, who proved that he has no problem retiring top NL hitters.
Crochet, who won't be a free agent until 2027, could create a formidable duo with Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz in the back end of New York’s bullpen; this would alleviate a common concern for Mets’ fans that their relief corps is lacking depth aside from Diaz. After the season, New York can consider using him as a starter permanently, especially since many of their current starters are on expiring contracts.
Because of Crochet's combination of elite talent and being under team control for two more seasons, New York would likely have to part ways with multiple top prospects to acquire him in a blockbuster deal. But if the Mets are serious about making a playoff push, Crochet appears to be a perfect fit.