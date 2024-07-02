Mets Linked To Top Trade Deadline Candidate In Possible Blockbuster Trade
The New York Mets have surprised some people this season.
New York has had an inconsistent season so far but is playing arguably its best baseball of the season to this point and now could even end up being buyers this summer at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The Mets could use a little help for the bullpen this summer so the New York Post's Jon Heyman compiled a list of possible options and even mentioned Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
"Garrett Crochet, White Sox: New rotation star likely goes to a team needing starters," Heyman said. "It’s tough to acquire via trade in early July when few are selling — two at last count, the (Miami Marlins) and (Chicago White Sox) — and prices are high. But as things stand, the Mets’ pen is composed of heavily used veterans and lightly tested journeymen. So the situation is bordering on dire. This is Stearns’ first big trading test."
Crochet would be a very intriguing option for the Mets. He is just 25 years old and is under contract until 2027. Crochet began his big league career as a reliever but transitioned into the starting rotation this season. He is thriving and is leading the league with 141 strikeouts to go along with an impressive 3.02 ERA.
It's expected that he will hit an innings limit and may need to finish the season in the bullpen. If that ends up being the case, he could help fix one of the Mets' biggest issues in 2024 while then becoming a fixture in the starting rotation for years to come afterward.
