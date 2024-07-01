Underrated All-Star Mentioned As Option To Fill Mets' Biggest Deadline Need
With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline just weeks away at this point, things will start to get a little more busy for the New York Mets.
New York's recent performance seems to be an indication that the club could end up buying this summer rather than selling. If that does end up being the case, the bullpen is an area that the Mets desperately need to improve.
The Mets have some solid pieces in the bullpen, but injuries have heavily impacted the club this season and at this point, New York's bullpen has been overtaxed.
Adding some fresh depth down the stretch could be just what the team needs to get back to the postseason. New York's offense seems to be in a good spot and the club has a surplus of starting pitchers.
The bullpen is the Mets' biggest weakness and one player who was floated as an option to help at the deadline is Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star David Bednar by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"David Bednar, Pirates: One of the better relievers in the game, but for today the Pirates are buyers," Heyman said. "It’s tough to acquire via trade in early July when few are selling — two at last count, the (Miami Marlins) and (Chicago White Sox) — and prices are high. But as things stand, the Mets’ pen is composed of heavily used veterans and lightly tested journeymen. So the situation is bordering on dire. This is (David Stearns’) first big trading test."
Bednar has had a tough year so far with the Pirates and currently has a 5.17 ERA in 34 outings. While this is the case, has a career 3.00 ERA in six seasons and led the league with 39 saves last season.
His trade value may not be high right now and therefore the Mets hopefully could land him for cheap and pair him with Edwin Díaz to lock down the eighth and ninth innings. Maybe a change of scenery is what he needs and he at least is worth taking a flier on.
