Mets Listed as Potential Top Landing Destination For Superstar Slugger
After an abysmal start to the year, the New York Mets have been the best team in baseball (58-33) since May 30.
Regardless of this season's outcome, the team has shown enough that ownership will be looking to improve the roster ahead of 2025; outside of shortstop, New York may look to make an upgrade at any position, including third base.
Mark Vientos has been a revelation at the hot corner, eventually usurping fellow prospect Brett Baty for the starting job at the end of May. The 24-year-old hasn't looked back and is completing a breakout season, slashing .276/.335/.537 with a .872 OPS, 24 home runs and 62 RBIs in just 96 games.
The only question surrounding Vientos is whether he is a long-term third baseman or better suited for a first base/DH role. Vientos hasn't been a liability at the position, but his defensive metrics have been on the negative side this season in terms of defensive runs saved (-8) and Outs Above Average (-7).
That's why Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer believes that Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman could be on the team’s radar this offseason.
Bregman, 30, is set to be the top third baseman of the 2024-2025 free agent class, especially after Matt Chapman signed a recent long-term extension with the San Francisco Giants. Chapman’s six-year, $151 million contract should be seen as the floor for Bregman, who is a year younger, and has two World Series rings and 19 postseason home runs on his resume.
For the Mets, adding Bregman would create possibly the best defensive tandem on the left side of the infield, alongside shortstop Francisco Lindor; it would also mean adding Bregman’s career .848 OPS to the heart of the lineup.
The Mets certainly have the money to sign Bregman to a contract similar to Chapman’s. Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen is the wealthiest owner in Major League Baseball, and New York is set to have as much as $175 million coming off of their payroll next season.
New York has also been rumored to be one of the leading contenders to sign free agent superstar Juan Soto, and Rymer previously linked them as the top landing spot for Corbin Burnes. If the Mets fail to land Soto and what is believed will be the richest contract in MLB history, adding Bregman and/or Burnes could be a nice consolation.