New York Mets Listed as Top Landing Spot For Cy Young Winner
Could the New York Mets wind up signing one of the top starters on the free agent market this offseason?
Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer listed the Mets as the top landing spot for Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes this offseason. In his recent article, Rymer lists New York as the team that checks off all the boxes for what Burnes and his agent Scott Boras are looking for. At the top of that list is a competitive team and Mets owner Steve Cohen’s ability to pay out New York-sized contracts.
Burnes would also have some familiarity with the Mets’ front office. President of baseball operations David Stearns held the same position with the Milwaukee Brewers, the team that drafted the pitcher. Burnes, who won the NL Cy Young Award in 2021, spent six seasons with the Brewers before being traded to Baltimore in the offseason.
The Mets have had the highest Opening Day payroll in the majors in two of the past three seasons. Cohen has doled out over $920 million combined during that period, including massive contracts to star pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, neither of whom are still with the team.
Burnes, 29, has put together another strong campaign and is a big reason why the Orioles currently have the best record in the American League. Burnes has a 13-7 record with a 3.19 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 28 starts. He would be the clear top pitcher to hit free agency in 2025, although rumors of Gerrit Cole possibly opting out of his current deal have been circling.
The Mets have as much as $175 million coming off of the books next year, including starting pitchers Luis Severino and Jose Quintana who are only signed for this year. Sean Manaea is also expected to opt out of his current deal with the Mets to test free agency.
Although the Mets, and several other teams, will have their sights set on the crown jewel of the 2025 free agency class, Juan Soto, Burnes would be a welcome addition to their rotation if the team is unable to land the Yankees' outfielder.