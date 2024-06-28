Mets' Longest Tenured Pitcher Likely Out For Season, Career With Team Could be Over
This is a big blow for the New York Mets' bullpen.
On Friday, right-handed relief pitcher Drew Smith told reporters that he will likely need season-ending Tommy John surgery. This would be the second Tommy John procedure of Smith's career, and could spell the end of his time with the Mets, as he is set to hit the free agent market after the year concludes. He is the longest tenured Mets' pitcher, making his major league debut back in 2018.
Smith had to warm up quickly to replace closer Edwin Diaz, who was ejected for a sticky substance, in the ninth inning of last Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. He shared that he felt stiff while playing catch during the week, which prompted the Mets to send him for imaging.
Smith was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday ahead of Game 2 of the Subway Series with the New York Yankees at Citi Field. The initial diagnosis was forearm tightness, but manager Carlos Mendoza made it clear that the team likely wouldn't have the final results by the start of the game that night.
The 30-year-old had a 3.06 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 19 appearances across 17.2 innings this season. He already missed over a month of action earlier in the year with a shoulder issue. The Mets will now be without one of their top bullpen arms for the remainder of the year.
And Smith isn't the only big loss in the bullpen. Lefty reliever Brooks Raley underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery as well. Diaz is suspended for eight more games, but is eligible to return on July 6.